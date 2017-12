Santa has officially left the North Pole and is traveling around the world giving presents out to good girls and boys.

Viewers can follow along on Santa's trip online.

On the go? There is a hotline set up to track Rudolph and the sleigh. This is so children traveling can also follow along. The number is 1-877-HI-NORAD.

Then, tomorrow, send KWQC Christmas Day pictures while opening all of Santa's gifts.