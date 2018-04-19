Trade issues expose the limits of Trump-Abe 'bromance'

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe courted President Donald Trump with a golden driver not long after he won the White House. Abe has met with the billionaire businessman more than any other world leader, and he's Trump's second-most frequent caller.

Yet their two-day summit at Trump's south Florida estate shows the limits of their "bromance" when trade is on the table.

Trump spurned Abe's top economic and trade priorities. He's not allowing Japan an exemption from new U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, and he's not giving in to Abe's coaxing to allow the U.S. to re-join the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

On the positive side for Abe, Trump pledged to raise the issue of Japanese abductees held by North Korea in his planned meeting with leader Kim Jong Un.