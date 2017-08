UPDATE 8:30 a.m.: The accident has been cleared and traffic is flowing smoothly.

ORIGINAL: At least one lane of the I-74 Bridge is blocked. The Iowa Department of Transportation reports that the left eastbound (Illinois bound) lane is blocked and traffic is backing up into Iowa.

We don't know the cause of the back-up, but a tow truck can be seen on the bridge. You may want to take a different bridge across the Mississippi River.