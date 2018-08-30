UPDATE: Car pinned by semi on I-74 Bridge

UPDATE: The Iowa Department of Transportation says I-74 is back open.

_________________________

Original:

Traffic is backed up on the Iowa-bound lanes of the I-74 Bridge over the Mississippi River because of an accident.

Police are still responding, but I-DOT traffic cameras show a car wedged between the outside railing and a semi rig in the middle of the bridge.

Iowa-bound traffic was blocked and at a standstill. But the semi has been moved and traffic is slowly moving around the accident scene.

No word on whether anyone is hurt.

Stay with KWQC TV-6 and KWQC.com for updates on when the accident scene is cleared and traffic is moving again.