A traffic alert for commuters in Davenport has been issued by the city. The East 13th bridge/railroad overpass has been closed to all traffic, including pedestrian traffic. The closure is between Mound and Kuehl pending the completion of required repairs and bridge updates.

Canadian Pacific Railroad owns and maintains the bridge.

At this time, the city does not know how long the closure will be. The city will be releasing more information as it becomes available.