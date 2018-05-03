UPDATE: One person taken to the hospital as a precaution after house fire in Davenport

UPDATE 7:26 a.m.: One person has been taken to the hospital as a precaution after a late night fire in Davenport.

Davenport fire crews responded to the 2100 block of West Lombard Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for the fire. Crews are investigating and believe it may have been caused by a lightning strike.

Crews tell TV-6 everyone was able to get out of the home safely and that one was taken to the hospital just as a precaution. They responded to the home this morning after neighbors called in saying they could see smoke coming from the home. Officials say there is significant damage to the home.

ORIGINAL 7:19 a.m.: A traffic alert for commuters using Lombard Street, part of the street is blocked due to fire crews. Crews responded to the 2100 block of Lombard Street for a report of a structure fire.

KWQC's Ashley Holden is on scene and tells us smoke was coming from a second-story window.

