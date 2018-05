UPDATE 8:27 a.m.: Both lanes have been reopened.

ORIGINAL: According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, there is a backup on the I-74 due to an accident.

The blockage is between the Mississippi River bridge and Exit 1 - River Drive (Moline).

On the cameras, it shows that traffic is backed up to Middle Road. Commuters can expect a delay if using the I-74 to get to Illinois.

You can view our traffic cameras by clicking this link.