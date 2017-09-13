Traffic changes for I-74 bridge work start

The "Pre-Stage 1" of the I-74 bridge work is set to begin Wednesday, September 13 in downtown Moline.

This construction will cause changes for drivers, especially those that use 7th Ave.

On Sept. 13 the eastbound I-74 ramp at the intersection of 19th St. and 7th Ave. will be closed. In addition 7th Ave. is going to be reduced to one lane in both directions.

Drivers on 7th Ave. will not be able to make a left hand turn on to the I-74 ramp.

Instead westbound 7th Ave. drivers will had to take a detour. This will include driving past their usual turn on to the ramp to 18th St. There drivers will make a right, drive up to 6th Ave. to make another right and finally make a final right on to 19th St. Then drivers will find themselves on 7th Ave. Finally they will be able to make a left and then turn right on to I-74.

The existing signals will be replaced with flashing red the morning of Sept. 13. This will allow time for temporary signals to be turned on.

During the work, there should also be flaggers in the area to direct traffic and hopefully minimize congestion.

Weather permitting, the work on 7th Ave., along the inside median lanes, will continue until the week of Sept. 25.

But, these traffic changes are just the beginning. Later in September, more closures and detours will be posted. To preview what's to come in downtown Moline head to I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Project website .

KWQC's Ashley Holden will be in downtown Moline, live, the morning of Sept. 13. Tune into Quad Cities Today for traffic updates.