Traffic delay begins Tuesday near Elmore and 53rd

Get ready for construction traffic delays in some of Davenport’s busiest areas starting Tuesday.

Two westbound lanes will be shut down near the major intersection of 53rd Street and Elmore Avenue.

The closure will run from Elmore Circle to Lorton Avenue where crews will be working on water and sewer improvements.

Westbound traffic on 53rd will be routed into one of the two existing eastbound lanes.

The water and sewer work causing the lane closures is expected to last about two weeks.

"Travel delays are possible," reads the City of Davenport website. "Consider an alternate route."

Construction work is also set to begin Tuesday on Division Street between 3rd and 4th Streets in Davenport.

This will reduce traffic on 3rd down to one lane in the area.

Northbound Division traffic will also be reduced to one lane, and all southbound travel will be detoured.

The work is expected to last until the end of July.