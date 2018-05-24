Traffic light coming to Elmore Walmart entrance

Frequent shoppers of the Walmart on Elmore Avenue know leaving the parking lot during busy times – especially if one is turning left – can be a pain.

Sometimes exiting vehicles get backed up as each motorist in front of the line waits for a break in the flow of street traffic.

The City of Davenport announced Wednesday morning a new traffic signal will be installed at the Walmart entrance on Elmore after expected approval Wednesday night by city council members.

“Public Works has monitored the intersection for about two years,” reads the City of Davenport Facebook post.

“The intersection recently reached the requirements for a traffic signal as required by the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices issued by the Federal Highway Administration.”

Motorists frustrated by the occasional traffic issues in the area are sounding off on Facebook.

Christopher Smith commented, “THANK HEAVENS!!”

“They’ve needed that light for years and this will help with the speeding traffic and allow everyone to safely get where they need to be,” commented Ashley Whitworth.

Installation of the traffic signal is expected sometime this summer.