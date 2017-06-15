Traffic lights to be removed from Clinton intersection

City officials are alerting motorists of a traffic flow change near downtown.

Officials say the traffic signals at South 3rd Street and 4th Avenue South will be removed on Monday, June 19, 2017.

Traffic on South 3rd Street will have the right-of-way. There will be a 2 way stop on 4th Avenue South.

In addition, the traffic signals at 19th Avenue North and North 3rd Street will be turned off for 3 days for signal modifications. The signals will be turned off Monday, June 19, Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21.

During 3-day time period, traffic at this intersection will observe a 4 way stop.

Anyone with questions can contact the Engineering Department at 563.244.3423..

