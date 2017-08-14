Traffic problems anticipated during University of Iowa move-in days

Move-in day is coming up this week at the University of Iowa and school administrators are warning there could be problems with traffic because of construction.

Students will start moving into residence halls on the Iowa City campus on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Anyone moving to a dorm on the west campus is asked to use the Highway 1 exit from Highway 218 toward Riverside Dr. to Grand Ave.

Those moving in on the east side of the Iowa River should use the Dodge St. exit from Interstate 80 toward Market St. and on to Clinton St. or Madison St. That's because lanes remain reduced on Dubuque Street due to major construction on the roadway.

During move-in, drivers should expect traffic delays and allow extra travel time. Also, be alert for pedestrians.

Move-in continues through Thursday, Aug. 17.