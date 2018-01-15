Traffic rerouted around Folletts, Iowa due to car fire-UPDATED

UPDATE: A head-on crash took place along Highway 67, south of Folletts.

The driver of the car that caught on fire died in the accident. The other driver was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Officials say Highway 67 will be closed while authorities investigate

Traffic coming from the south (Princeton, Iowa ) is being rerouted to Bluff road.

Traffic coming from the north is being reroute to McCausland on 292nd street in Folletts.

ORIGINAL: The Clinton County Sheriff's Office says traffic on U.S. 67 is being rerouted around Fowletts due to a car fire.

A viewer photo taken at the scene shows traffic stopped in both directions with a large plume of smoke coming from a vehicle. At this point, we don't know the cause of the vehicle fire or if anyone is hurt.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Look for updates on KWQC-TV6 and KWQC.com.

