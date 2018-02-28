Traffic stop in Stockton leads to arrest for alleged Methamphetamine possession

A 31-year-old from Stockton has is being charged with possession of Methamphetamine after a traffic stop in rural Stockton.

On Monday, Feb. 26 just after 11:30 p.m. a Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop near the area of Highway 20 and Hatton Road.

A vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation and upon further investigation, a K-9 was deployed and was alerted to the presence of a narcotic odor emitting from the vehicle. The 31-year-old, Katherine Smith, a passenger in the vehicle, was allegedly found with Methamphetamine, cannabis and drug paraphernalia with her.

Smith was placed under arrest and was taken to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office. Smith is facing charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia and Cannabis.

The driver of the vehicle is not being named because they were released from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.