Traffic stop leads to Lee County man's arrest, charged with driving under the influence

A man from Donnellson, Iowa has been arrested after police say he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

On Sunday, April 1, a Henry County Deputy initiated a traffic stop just before 1:30 a.m. near Oakland Mills, Iowa. The blue 2000 Buick Lesabre was pulled over for a rear lamp and improper lane usage violation.

According to officials, after an investigation, it was found that 37-year-old Ryan Pieper of Donnellson, Iowa was driving under the influence of alcohol. Pieper was arrested and taken to the Henry County Jail, he is being charged with Operating While Under the Influence, Carrying Weapons and Open Container. Pieper was also given a citation for Improper Lane Uusage and Improper Rear Lamps.