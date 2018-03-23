Two lanes reopen on River Drive after multiple car accident - UPDATE

UPDATE: Davenport police have posted saying one lane each way has been opened back up.

UPDATE: Police say four cars were involved in the accident and they are investigating as to how the accident occurred.

Three people were taken to the hospital, we're told none of them have sustained life-threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL: Traffic is stopped on River Drive near McClellan Blvd after a car accident.

A KWQC employee said on their way to work they had to reroute due to the accident.

We do have a crew on the scene right now and we are trying to gather more information on the accident.

We are receiving reports saying multiple vehicles are involved. Avoid the area if necessary.

