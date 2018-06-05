Train and Release

On a beautiful June morning, there’s a fly by at Jim O’Connor’s farm near Long Grove. A flock takes flight. O’Connor raises, trains, and releases White Rock Doves.

The birds are cross breeds between doves and homing pigeons. Jim has about one hundred twenty doves. His business is White Dove Releasing. He sells some, and showcases others, at weddings, anniversaries, and other special events.

Depending on the distance, some of the birds can fly fifty miles an hour. Using their instinct, they wing their way home from as far away as West Burlington, Iowa City, and other communities. O’Connor has been in business for about twenty-three years. He converted some buildings on his farm into pigeon lofts.

Watching these feathered friends come in for a landing is thrilling.

O’Connor thinks it’s a sense of accomplishment. His way of admiring nature and its beauty at a family farm that’s definitely “for the birds.”