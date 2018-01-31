UPDATE: Three lawmakers tend to injured in train accident

1:15 p.m. A congressman on the train involved in an accident on its way to a GOP retreat in West Virginia says three lawmakers who are doctors tended to crash victims. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky says the collision destroyed a garbage truck, leaving it "just in pieces." Comer says Reps. Larry Bucshon of Indiana, Roger Marshall of Kansas and Brad Wenstrup of Ohio came to the aid of crash victims before emergency personnel — including a transport helicopter — arrived. The train was en route to a conference at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, and hit the truck in Crozet, Virginia — which is near west of Charlottesville. Comer says lawmakers, spouses, and aides had been on the train for about two hours when suddenly there was a crash. The impact made him jump out of his seat. ___ 12:40 p.m. An Amtrak spokeswoman says a train has come into contact with a vehicle on the tracks in central Virginia — the same area where members of Congress are reporting their train struck a truck. Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods says there are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members after the incident that happened around 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia. Crozet is about 15 miles west of Charlottesville. Woods says the train originated in Washington, but she couldn't confirm that members of Congress were aboard. She says local law enforcement is investigating and crews are inspecting equipment for damage. ___ 12:35 p.m. The White House is confirming one fatality and one serious injury after a chartered train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia hit a garbage truck. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says there are no serious injuries among members of Congress or congressional staff. Sanders says President Donald Trump has been fully briefed on the matter and is receiving regular updates. The train carrying the lawmakers hit a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia. Lawmakers are heading to their annual legislative retreat at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. ---------------------------------- A chartered train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday. No lawmakers were believed injured, but it at least one person in the truck was said to be seriously injured. "We're fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck," Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., wrote on Twitter.A GOP aide said the train is partially derailed. Oklahoma GOP Rep. Tom Cole says a person on the truck may have been seriously injured. Cole said he's not aware of any injuries on the train. A GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity says no lawmakers were injured. Cole said he believes the accident occurred south of Charlottesville, Virginia. The train was en route to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulfur Springs for a three-day issues retreat featuring appearances by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Ala., tweeted: "The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries." Cole said he felt "a tremendous jolt" when the accident occurred at about 11:15 a.m. EST, nearly two hours after it left Washington headed to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. He said the train stopped quickly after impact. He said several GOP lawmakers who are doctors got off the train to assist, including Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, who was also at last June's shooting of Republicans at a baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia, and treated some of the victims. Other doctor-lawmakers who helped included Reps. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, Phil Roe, R-Tenn., and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. Cole said the front of the train hit a vehicle that appeared to be a trash truck, which he said was torn in half. He said the accident apparently occurred at or near a crossing because he could see railroad crossing gates. He said lawmakers had not been told when they would resume their trip to their retreat.

On behalf of everyone at the @WhiteHouse, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in today’s Virginia train accident. President @realDonaldTrump has been briefed on the situation by CoS General Kelly in the Oval. https://t.co/pDtpY6rDng — Dan Scavino Jr.���� (@Scavino45) January 31, 2018

Update on the damage from the accident today involving a garbage truck and the train Kris and I were on heading to the GOP retreat. pic.twitter.com/p5lbWHIplO — Rep. Kevin Cramer (@RepKevinCramer) January 31, 2018

We're fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck. pic.twitter.com/0I9jOwHTmb — Rep. Greg Walden (@repgregwalden) January 31, 2018

Along with my colleagues, I was on the train that hit the truck in West Virginia. I'm okay, but my thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured and their families. Thank you to the first responders who were on the scene. — Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) January 31, 2018

In regards to the news reports concerning the train crash, Congressman Poliquin was on board, but is okay with a few minor bruises. Please keep your thoughts and prayers with all those affected — Rep. Bruce Poliquin (@RepPoliquin) January 31, 2018

There were 3 people in the truck that was straddling the track and which the train hit. One is dead. One I am told is being transported but has minor injuries. One has serious injuries—please pray. Laura & I & multiple other physicians tended to the patients until EMTs showed up. https://t.co/qAmoofxakV — Bill Cassidy (@BillCassidy) January 31, 2018

I am okay following the train collision. Grateful for the swift action by my colleagues and first responders as they work to assist the injured. Please continue to pray for everyone involved. — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) January 31, 2018

Amy and I were on the train but we are okay. We are praying for others involved. https://t.co/ckrpZVal1r — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) January 31, 2018

Our train headed to West Virginia was involved in an accident with a truck. Everyone on the train appears to be okay. Please join me in praying for those in the truck we collided with. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) January 31, 2018

My family and I on train to a retreat. Hit a garbage truck. Jarring, but everyone ok on train. Severe injury in truck. Maybe a death. Fr. Conroy there with injured. A number of Members of Congress who are doctors tried to help. — Jeff Fortenberry (@JeffFortenberry) January 31, 2018





I am on the train, but I am okay. https://t.co/wmOjatHw9S — Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) January 31, 2018

I was aboard the train headed to the Greenbrier-- I am fine. Prayers go out to anyone injured by this accident. — Rep. Alex Mooney (@RepAlexMooney) January 31, 2018

I’m on the train. I’m ok. Only minor bumps and bruises on this train car. Pray for those in the truck that the train hit. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 31, 2018

The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision. Amey and I are both OK. Docs and security on board are helping secure the scene. — Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) January 31, 2018

The train to the GOP Retreat in West Virginia has hit a truck that was trying to cross tracks. Gina and I are okay. More news later. — Rep. Bill Flores (@RepBillFlores) January 31, 2018

I am on the train in Virginia and okay. It does not appear that there were serious injuries on the train. Please pray for those in the vehicle that was struck. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) January 31, 2018

Amanda and I are on the train carrying GOP members to our annual retreat that just had an accident. We are okay, but please join us in praying for those injured and their families. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) January 31, 2018

Kris and I are on the train and are OK. Praying for the drivers of the truck involved. https://t.co/F0YjdG364X — Rep. Kevin Cramer (@RepKevinCramer) January 31, 2018

I’m on the train w/members of Congress that was just involved in a crash. I’m ok. Most members are ok but serious injuries on the ground. — James Comer (@KYComer) January 31, 2018

In regards to the news reports concerning the train crash, Congressman Poliquin was on board, but is okay with a few minor bruises. Please keep your thoughts and prayers with all those affected — Rep. Bruce Poliquin (@RepPoliquin) January 31, 2018

In regards to the news reports concerning the train crash, Congressman Poliquin was on board, but is okay with a few minor bruises. Please keep your thoughts and prayers with all those affected — Rep. Bruce Poliquin (@RepPoliquin) January 31, 2018

Our train, in route to our Republican planning conference, hit a truck at a crossing in VA. The train stayed on the tracks. Hopefully there were no serious injuries on the train. Sidney and I are shaken but okay. Please pray for the 2 people in the truck and their families. — Gregg Harper (@GreggHarper) January 31, 2018

I was on the train that collided with a truck outside of Crozet, Virginia a little over one hour ago. Like most others on board, I was not hurt in any way. However, there was at least one fatality outside the train, and others injured. — Rep. Andy Barr (@RepAndyBarr) January 31, 2018

I am not on the train to the GOP retreat this morning -- driving separately to the event. I hope you'll join me in praying for my colleagues, those in the truck, and all involved in this accident. — Bob Goodlatte (@RepGoodlatte) January 31, 2018

Just learned about the train accident in Virginia. Thinking about my colleagues and all those involved. Hoping everyone is okay. — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) January 31, 2018

Clarinda and I were on the train that crashed today, but we are both doing OK. Please join us in praying for the injured. — Dr. Phil Roe (@DrPhilRoe) January 31, 2018

I was on the train heading to the GOP conference meeting when the collision occurred. I am okay, and security and doctors are on board. I am praying for those who may be seriously injured. — Rep. David Kustoff (@repdavidkustoff) January 31, 2018

My wife Cynthia & I send our thoughts & prayers to the individual who was fatally injured and those critically hurt in the Amtrak crash today. We were aboard the train carrying several hundred Members of Congress when the train hit a large truck. We are safe & unharmed. — Hal Rogers (@RepHalRogers) January 31, 2018

I was not on board the Amtrak train that collided with a vehicle in Virginia this morning. I returned home to Nevada last night and will be working in CD-2 for the remainder of the week. Please take a moment to keep all those involved in this accident in your thoughts. — RepMarkAmodei (@MarkAmodeiNV2) January 31, 2018

The train to the GOP Retreat in West Virginia has hit a truck that was trying to cross tracks. Gina and I are okay. More news later. — Rep. Bill Flores (@RepBillFlores) January 31, 2018

I am just fine. Please keep in your prayers any others involved in the collision who have been injured.

I'm on the train to the GOP retreat and am ok. There appear to be no serious injuries among train passengers. Keeping those in the vehicle in our thoughts & prayers. — Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) January 31, 2018

Thank you to the first responders and law enforcement who acted quickly to help those injured today. We continue to pray for the truck passengers and their families during this difficult time. — Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) January 31, 2018