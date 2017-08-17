Train derailment near Henderson, Illinois

A westbound BNSF train had one set of wheels derail from one train car Thursday morning.

According to Andy Williams with BNSF, the car was carrying a heavy metal pipe. The pipe rolled off the train onto the right of way along the tracks.

The accident happened about 10:30 am. Crews are currently working to put the train back on the tracks. BNSF expects the train should be up and running by 2:00 pm.

The accident happened near Henderson, Illinois and the accident blocked one road for a period of time.