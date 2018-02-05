Train dreailment near Montrose, Iowa

UPDATE: BNSF spokesperson Andy Williams tells us the train that derailed was an eastbound Union Pacific train operating on BNSF tracks. It derailed at 11:25 a.m.

Monday afternoon, crews were in the process of clearing the tracks.

ORIGINAL: A freight train has jumped the track in Lee County, Iowa.

Sheriff Stacy Weber says four to five cars derailed near the Lee County Sheriff's Office, which is located between Montrose and Fort Madison.

No one is hurt and the incident does NOT involve any hazardous material.

