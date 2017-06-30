Train with oil tanker cars derails outside Chicago

Authorities say a freight train that included cars transporting crude oil has derailed outside Chicago.

CNN

The Plainfield Fire Department is responding to the derailment Friday in the village near Route 59 and Riverwalk Court. The location is near the village's downtown business district.

Authorities say about 20 cars were derailed 38 miles south of Chicago. Oil was leaking from the cars.

Plainfield police have asked people to stay away from the area.

--

Video footage: CNN

