Training teaches how to save someone who has overdosed on an opioid drug

One eastern Iowa group acknowledged International Overdose Awareness Day by teaching people how to save lives.

The Area Substance Abuse Council (ASAC) hosted two training sessions in Cedar Rapids on Friday to show participants how to use medication to save someone who has overdosed on an opioid drug.

The training involved how to use Narcan, the spray medication that can reverse the effects of opioid poisoning.

Amy Doerrfelt, a prevention specialist at ASAC, said part of what was taught is how to recognize someone has taken an overdose of a drug.

“Some of the things to look for are slow breathing, no breathing, somethings there is gurgling or a snoring sound and the victim is pale and clammy,” she said.

Those who went through the ASAC training got a free box of Narcan, valued at $150, to keep at home in case of an emergency.

Organizers say the latest figures show an average of 116 overdose deaths per day in the U.S.