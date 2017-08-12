Trains collide in Egyptian city of Alexandria

An Egyptian official says that a train collision in the coastal city of Alexandria has killed 36 people and injured 100 others.

The head of the ambulance services in the city's western sector, Dr. Mohamed Abu Homs, says the collision took place in the western suburb of Khorshid on Friday.

There was no immediate information on what had caused the collision.

The trains collided head on; one train was coming from Cairo and the other was coming from the city of Port Said, at the Suez Canal.

Abu Homs says he fears the death toll and the number of injured could rise further.