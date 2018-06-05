Transportation options expanded as Savanna-Sabula overflow bridge work continues

The Savanna-Sabula overflow bridge is expected to be open to traffic by Labor Day weekend. but that doesn't mean that construction will be complete.

The traffic issues continue to have an impact on friends, families, and businesses. Several solutions have been created by the Iowa DOT.

A vehicle/passenger ferry that holds 15 non-commercial vehicles and 82 passengers will operate from 6 am to 6 pm. This service is expected to open on June 12th and can run until the river freezes, the expense is also expensed by the Iowa DOT.

There is also a bus service available at no cost to passengers. The detour is listed on the Iowa DOT website.

Serious consideration is being put into a temporary floating bridge created from barges and a platform.