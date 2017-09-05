Travel Alert issued by Allegiant Airlines for flights to Florida

Allegiant Airlines has issued a travel alert for passengers with plans to fly to Florida.

The airline flys out of the Quad Cities International Airport.

According to Allegiant, based on forecasted weather conditions, scheduled service may be delayed, diverted or canceled in the following cities and dates:

Tuesday, September 5th, 2017 – Saturday, September 9th, 2017

San Juan, PR (SJU)

Sanford, FL (SFB)

Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL)

St. Petersburg, FL (PIE)

Punta Gorda, FL (PGD)

Passengers with reservations to/ from any of the above cities are able to request a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring change/cancel fees.

To do so, customers must call Allegiant Customer Care at 702-505-8888.