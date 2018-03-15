Travel safety tips for your pets

If you and your four-legged friend are planning to fly, here are some helpful tips to ensure a comfortable and safe journey.

The ASPCA recommends getting your pet micro-chipped for identification and going in for a checkup with your pet's vet prior to travel.

If your pet is too large to go underneath your seat, it's important to purchase a USDA approved shipping crate that is appropriately sized and marked with the words "live animal" along with a photo of your pet.

Additionally, you will want to mark the crate with your pertinent travel information. and place a temporary travel tag on your pet's collar that includes your cell phone and destination numbers for the duration of your trip.

Always book a direct flight whenever possible to decrease the chances that your pet has to endure a layover and potential flight delays.

Tell every airline employee you encounter on the ground and in the air that you are traveling with a pet whether it is on board or in the cargo hold.