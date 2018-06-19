Tree falls onto two cars in Moline

Out of the blue, a tree falls on a car in Moline.

It was a frightening situation for two drivers on 7th street and 26th Avenue across from Morgan Park in Moline. No storm in the area at the time, yet for some reason, a large limb snapped and fell onto two cars.

Fortunately, everyone is alright. One driver, Tabatha Anderson, says it was just one of those acts of God.

"We were driving down the road and I saw the tree falling and I couldn't stop in time and it just fell on my car and another gentleman's that it fell on," said Anderson.

The woman had two children inside the car at the time, including a 6-month-old baby. She realizes it could have been worse and is glad everyone is OK.

