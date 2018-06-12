Trending Hotter & More Humid For The Weekend

Heat and humidity will be the big weather headline later this week. Models continue to take the storm track to our north. While this is good news for water logged areas NE of the QC it also means we will have to deal with oppressive heat.

Highs will be in the 90s while heat indexes will easily be in the triple digits by Saturday. It looks like this will be in heat advisory criteria. Bottom line it looks like a good idea to have indoor plans this weekend and make sure you take care of your pets!