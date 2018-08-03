Trespassing solicitors greeted by homeowner with gun

The Whiteside County, Illinois county sheriff's office is issuing a warning after an unusual crime rattled a quiet neighborhood.

The incident happened on a rural road outside of Morrison when would-be criminals pretended to be someone they weren't and tried to get inside a home.

"In 27 years, I have not heard this either. But it is a thing these criminals could do, out soliciting for a religious group," Whiteside County Chief Deputy John Brooker said.

Brooker said a man dressed in jeans and a blue shirt knocked on a woman's front door before going to the back of the home after she didn't answer. The suspect made his way inside where the homeowner greeted the suspect with a gun.

"I believe that he was there to do a burglary to the house and was caught off guard that the homeowner was inside the house and was able to get the person out of the house," Booker said.

After being confronted by the homeowner, the suspect said he was there to drop off a religious pamphlet and took off. He got into a car with two other people and they took all took off.

"This is even more suspicious in my eyes when you have the getaway car right there outside the door with people in the car," the Chief Deputy said.

Booker worries the suspects might strike again. He said he's seen an increase in break-ins.

"Our area is being hit right now with burglaries," Booker said. "Increasing thefts. Homes are getting entered, or outbuildings by suspects. You have to be aware of what is going around at your house. Don't let anyone inside. Don't give out your personal information. You have to keep your guard up all the time. Know your surroundings and keep aware of everything."

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office did reach out to several religious organizations and other agencies to see if any had done canvassing in the area but so far they have not been able to find any organization in the area.

If the people involved in the incident are caught, at the very least, they could be charged with criminal trespassing.