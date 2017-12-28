Trial scheduled for man accused of killing grandfather in East Moline

A man accused of killing his grandfather in East Moline, Ill. entered a plea of not guilty in court on Wednesday, December 27.

Police say 23-year-old Roman Knox shot his grandfather, 69-year-old Robert E. Neal, in the chest on November 17. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A trial by jury date for Knox has been set for February 13, 2018 with pre-trial scheduled for January 26. A plea date was scheduled for February 8.

Knox is being held on a $5 million bond.