Trial to move forward after Iowa Supreme Court refuses to rule on competency

The trial for a man who's accused of randomly attacking, raping, and killing a woman on a street in Dubuque two and half years ago will happen.

The Iowa Supreme Court has said it will not rule on the mental competency of Helmon Betwell. The 22-year-old faces charges that include first degree murder and first degree sexual abuse.

For the last couple of years, the lawyers in the case have gone back and forth on whether he is mentally able to stand trial.

Police say Betwell attacked and killed Nancy Krapfl in Dubuque in September 2015. He has pleaded not guilty.

Because of pre-trial publicity in Dubuque, his trial will be in Scott County. Right now Betwell's trial is scheduled to happen in May, but that could change.