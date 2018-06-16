Triathletes push through race despite the heat

Hundreds of racers braced the heat this Saturday morning at the annual Quad Cities Triathlon. The race consisted of a 600-yard swim, 15-mile bike ride, and 5K run.

As the cheers and encouragement echoed through West Lake County Park. It was obvious today was a day that many families in the quad cities have been looking forward to. Supporting their loved ones for the 19th annual Quad Cities Triathlon.

“She's been doing triathlons for as long as I remember. This is just her thing, she loves doing this,” said Dan Sindelar.

One thing both racers, organizers, and supporters could all agree on was.

“The sun was kind of melting down,” said John Grice, triathlete.

It was no surprise that the big talker of the day was the heat. Although the swim cooled things down, many of the racers had to really push through.

“Actually made the swim feel super nice, the bike was pretty comfortable with the breeze, the run was an oven, and it’s really steamy out here. The breeze is helpfully, but it's really hot,” said Joanna Hall, triathlete.

“The last half of the run; the wind was at our back and so it got pretty hot, said Josh Madsen, Triathlete.

Organizers say they knew the heat would be an impact. So they made sure to keep the competitors well refreshed.

“Looking for competitors that have been out in the sun for a while. Want to make sure they are hydrated. We have a lot of ice and we want to cool them down as soon as possible,” said Eric Sarno, Triathlon race director.

For many, the 600-yard swim, 15-mile bike ride, and 5k run was something they have long been training for and they weren't letting Mother Nature get in their way.

“It feels great, it's something I have wanted for a few years. I pushed myself really hard today,” said Madsen.

“I’ve done it every year, so it's always one I try to make sure I do again,” Grice.

Organizers say they were a little lower in participants this year compared to previous years. They range typically around 500 to 700 participants.