Tribute to John Deere Co. made of butter at Iowa State Fair

The Butter Cow has been a staple at the Iowa State Fair since 1911.

A sculpture made of butter of a John Deere Waterloo Boy Tractor is on display at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (Courtesy: KCCI)

But the life-sized cow made out of butter isn't the only dairy-based sculpture on display.

A Waterloo Boy Tractor made of butter will also be in the Agriculture Building throughout the fair. The sculpture is a nod to the 100th anniversary of the John Deere tractor.

The fair runs through Monday, August 20, 2018 in Des Moines.