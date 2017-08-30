Triceratops skull unearthed in Colorado

66-Million years of history are being unearthed in Thornton, Colorado.

On Friday construction workers stumbled upon a triceratops skull as they were digging the site of the city’s new public safety facility.

Researchers say this is one of only three Triceratops skulls ever found in Colorado.

The last major discovery came when another skull was unearthed in Brighton in 2005.

Researchers say they’ve been able to dig up a horn and shoulder blade. Once the digging ends, they will pace the fossils in the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

