Trip Adviser reveals top five summer destinations in the United States

What are the hottest summer destinations on American's travel agenda?

Trip Advisor recently revealed its annual list of the hottest summer destinations in the U.S.

The destinations, which range from sunny beach spots to cozy mountain towns, were selected based on the greatest increase in booking interest.

Topping the list this summer, Mackinac Island, Michigan with its charming downtown shops and world famous fudge. The average summer hotel rate is about $347.

Bar Harbor, Maine comes in at number two, with summer hotel rates averaging about $264.

Block Island, Rhode Island, Lake George, New York and West Yellowstone, Montana round out the top five.