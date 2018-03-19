Trooper involved in crash on I-74 in Knox Co. Illinois

Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash involving an Illinois State trooper in Knox County.

It happened Sunday, March 18, 2018, around 4 p.m. on I-74 near the Galesburg area at mile marker 35

Illinois State Police say a trooper was attempting to exit the roadway at the beginning of a construction zone when the squad car was hit by a van. The trooper and two people in the van were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The accident is still being investigated, but the driver of the van was ticketed with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

