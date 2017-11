United States troops in Afghanistan may be far from home, but they're not too far from the Thanksgiving celebrations.

US Troops receive hot meal

Troops received a hot special meal with all of the favorites including turkey, ham, stuffing and for dessert? Pumpkin pie.

As for what they did prior to their dinner, they played football at Kandahar Air Field.

Almost 3,000 troops are currently stationed in Kandahar.