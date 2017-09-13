Tropical Storm Max forms off Mexico's southern Pacific coast

Tropical Storm Max has formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast, but it is not expected to gain much strength before hitting land sometime on Thursday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Max formed about 115 miles (185 kilometers) west-southwest of the resort of Acapulco. Max had sustained winds of about 40 mph (65 kph) and was moving east-northeast at about 3 miles per hour (6 kph).

The Mexican government issued a tropical storm warning for the coast from the resort of Zihuatanejo eastward to Punto Maldonado.

The storm was not expected to strengthen much before probably hitting the coast somewhere east of Acapulco on Thursday. However, the hurricane center said Max could release torrential rains over coastal areas already hit by last week's 8.1 magnitude earthquake.

