Tropical Systems in the Quad Cities?

When you think of the Quad Cities, and the midwest in general you don't think of tropical storms. However, in very rare cases, tropical systems have impacted the QCA or at least within 150 miles of the QC metro. 5 such systems that were either extra tropical or tropical depressions have entered our area. The last time this occurred was 1988 with Gilbert. Extratropical means the system has lost it's tropical characteristics and acts like low pressure systems that impact our area (mid latitude cyclones), except they're coming from the Gulf. While models do not project Harvey moving into our area it will impact our area as Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland pointed out last night. Harvey will essentially cut off Gulf moisture to our area making it very hard for widespread heavy rain.