Truck crashes into Davenport restaurant

Lunchtime diners got a scare Friday afternoon when a pickup truck crashed into the Culver's restaurant on Jersey Ridge Road.

The store manager Larry Sheedy tells us no one in the restaurant was injured. He says it appeared that the driver was uninjured as well.

Sheedy says it looked like the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

The fire department was called to the scene as a precautionary measure and the Davenport city inspector was also investigating the damage.

Sheedy says there is no word on how much it will cost to repair the damage.

We have reached out to police, but at the time of this report, there is no word if any citations have been issued.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.

