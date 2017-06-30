UPDATE: Truck drives into Davenport house

UPDATE: Officials tell KWQC that the truck also struck two cars before running into the house. No one was home at the time of the incident.

Neighbors say the room the truck settled in is a bedroom.

There is still no word on the condition of the driver or what caused the truck to crash.

ORIGINAL: A pickup truck has struck a house in Davenport at the corner of Dixwell St. and Claussen Dr.

KWQC has a crew on scene working to get more information.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 News and KWQC.com for more information as this story continues to develop.