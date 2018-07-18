Trucker missing in Dixon, IL found unhurt in New Jersey

A missing long-haul trucker from Kentucky has been found unhurt in New Jersey eight days after his truck was discovered abandoned in Dixon.

Austin Jones, 24, of Monticello, Kentucky was found by police in Flemington, New Jersey last Friday, according to his brother, Byron Jones.

Jones was reported missing earlier this month by family members who say they had not heard from him since June 24.

Also earlier this month, on July 5, Jones’ truck with his personal belongings inside were discovered at a truck stop in Dixon but there was no sign of Jones himself.

The Outlook newspaper in Wayne County, Kentucky reported on Tuesday, July 17, that Jones was found walking along a road in New Jersey and was interviewed there by police.

The paper quotes Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron as saying Jones was found to be in good health, telling officers there he was on his way to New York.

KWQC learned on July 11 that Jones at one point had received a ride from an Illinois State Trooper and at that time had indicated he was en route to New York.

Investigators in Illinois and Kentucky have not released details as to why Jones’ truck and belongings were found in Dixon or why he is said to be heading to New York.