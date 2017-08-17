Trudy Appleby's family creates 90-day reward for information in the case

Trudy Appleby's uncle, Ray Eddleman thinks about her daily.

"Your thoughts are so centered on that," Eddleman said. "It's hard to live the rest of your life with that blocking you."

He says his thoughts are so centered around Trudy near the anniversary of her disappearance, August 21st.

To relieve the pain, he puts his thoughts to paper.

"Trudy was 11-years-old, an innocent young girl full of life when she was a victim to an unthinkable crime to an evil predator," he read from a paper with his writing in his living room.

He, along with other family members are hoping that a $10,000 reward will bring someone forward in the 21-year-old case.

"I know I want the answers, but can I handle them?" he said.

The $10,000 reward has a 90-day time stamp on it, family members hope that will speed up the process.

"The information is there, it's just getting somebody to let it go," Eddleman said.

Trudy's father, Dennis Appleby says he knows who that somebody is.

"That's the witness," he said. "His name is Dave Whipple."

We knocked on Whipple's door Thursday evening, he told us, "The officers know everything I know," then asked us to leave his property.

Dennis Appleby says he doesn't buy it.

"I ain't backin' off this dude," Appleby said. "He has the answers to what happened to my daughter."

The family is just hoping for closure.

"I don't have anything to hold," Eddleman said. "I can't say goodbye to Trudy."

"At this point, I think we all would agree that we would take closure over a conviction," he added saying that he doesn't necessarily have the final say in that part of the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500.