Trudy Appleby's friends hold on to hope

Amber Holderfield and her mom Kelly Carlson can still remember making plans with Trudy Appleby the day before she disappeared on August 21, 1996.

"She left here and my daughter walked her home and she said to me, I’ll see you guys tomorrow," described Holderfield. "We didn’t see her the next day."

21 years later Holderfield and Carlson, are fighting to have keep Trudy's case alive in the minds of Quad Cities residents and even beyond.

"I'll continue to do this until the day I take my last breathe," said Holderfield.

This year, the fight to remind people about the still missing girl made its way to Twitter.

Holderfield made the #justicefortrudyappleby account.

In the tweets Holderfield typed as if she was Trudy.

"I got into a car with someone I trusted, and it ended up bad. But none of my loved ones know what happened," read Holderfield from the account.

Trudy's childhood friend admits that she hasn't had much luck with the Twitter account, but she and Kelly's message to anyone involved is, come forward.

Moline Detective Michael Griffin is hoping recently released details in the case, including naming one person of interest and insight into the last time Trudy was seen, will bring tips and information that can lead to the closing of the case.

"We’ve done everything we can do on the police side, now we really need the community’s help to solve this case," said Griffin.

Griffin told TV-6 if anyone does report information, they might be able to strike a deal.

"Someone coming forward, seeking out an immunity agreement and then giving us the details," described Griffin as a realistic end to Trudy's case.

Ultimately, that's up to the States Attorney's Office, but Griffin thinks that's how this case will be solved.

Holderfield and her mom said they were "heartbroken" but "relieved" at the release of the new information. The pair continue to hold on to the hope that one day they will receive answers about their long-lost friend.