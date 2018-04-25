Trump Administration wants to require hospitals to publish prices online

It may get much easier to price shop for health care soon.

Hospitals are already required to provide a list of their standard charges, but getting the information isn't always easy.

The Trump Administration wants to require hospitals to publish prices for standard services online.

They could also be required to give patients better access to medical records and to stop billing for unknown services from out-of-network providers.

The new rules would take effect in 2019 and mostly apply to Medicare patients and providers. But officials hope the changes will influence others in the U.S. health care system.