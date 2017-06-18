Trump Attorney: The President Is Not Under Investigation

An attorney for President Trump was adamant on Sunday that the president is not under investigation, despite the president’s tweets this week referring to one as a "witch hunt."

“Let me be clear here,” said Jay Sekulow, a member of the president’s legal team, on NBC's “Meet The Press.” “The president is not and has not been under investigation for obstruction."

On Friday morning, President Trump sent a tweet that seemed to confirm that he was under scrutiny, writing, “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt.”

But Sekulow claimed the president wasn’t referring to an actual investigation in the message, but instead a news report about one.

“The tweet from the president was in response to the five anonymous sources purportedly leaking info to the Washington Post,” he said, referring to the Post’s report this week that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the election, now also includes a look at whether President Trump attempted to obstruct justice.

“He's not afraid of the investigation — there is no investigation,” Sekulow said, adding, “there is not an investigation of the President of the United States, period.”

Sekulow on Sunday also acknowledged that the president was “fully aware that if in fact he took this action, he would see a lengthening" of the amount of time it would take to get through the Russia investigation if James Comey was removed as FBI director, but still decided to move forward with firing Comey because he "thought it was in the best interest of the American people."

Also on Sunday's “Meet The Press,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla, noted that “one thing we’ve learned from the testimony of multiple people now is the president is pretty fired up about this" and doesn't believe that he did anything wrong. The president “wants people to say that," he said.

Rubio is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is doing its own probe into Russian election interference. He maintained that the president’s actions won’t prevent any of the investigations from proceeding, and that getting to the bottom of what happened would benefit all involved, including President Trump.

“This is is going to move forward,” he said. “We are going to get the full truth out there. I believe this is the thing that could happen for the president.”