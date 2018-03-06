Trump administration once again lifts elephant trophy ban

The Trump administration has quietly decided once again to allow Americans to import the body parts of African elephants shot for sport, despite presidential tweets decrying the practice as a "horror show."

President Donald Trump personally intervened in November when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service first said it would lift an Obama-era ban on elephants imported from Zimbabwe and Zambia. They agency contends that encouraging wealthy big-game hunters to kill the threatened species would help raise money for conservation programs.

The agency overseen by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke issued a letter last week announcing the importation of elephant trophies will now be approved on a "case-by-case basis."

Nether the Interior Department nor Fish and Wildlife issued a media release announcing the decision, which was quickly condemned by environmental advocates.