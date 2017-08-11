Trump declares opioid crisis national emergency

President Trump on Thursday officially declared the opioid crisis a "national emergency."

"The opioid crisis is an emergency and I'm saying it officially right now, it's an emergency. It's a national emergency. We're gonna spend a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of money on the opioid crisis," the president said.

The announcement came just two days after Mr. Trump initially refused to declare an emergency, despite a recommendation to do so by his opioid commission.

The Centers for Disease Control reports opioid overdoses have seen a sharp increase in recent years, and claimed 33,000 lives in 2015 alone.

