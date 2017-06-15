Trump expands apprentice programs with new executive order

President Trump today signed an executive order designed to expand apprenticeships to train people for millions of unfilled jobs.

The measure directs the Labor Department to draft new rules allowing companies and unions to create and certify their own apprenticeship programs.

The White House estimates there are 6 million vacant jobs companies cannot fill due to a lack of skilled workers.

"Apprenticeships place students in great jobs without the crippling debt of four-year college degrees. Instead, apprentices earn while they learn which is an expression we are using; earn while you learn," the president said.

The executive order doubles funding for apprenticeship grants to $200 million by pulling money allotted for existing job-training programs.

