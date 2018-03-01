Trump meets with NRA in Oval Office

The Latest on President Donald Trump, Congress and the gun debate (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump has met again with top National Rifle Association officials as he weighs ideas for preventing the next school shooting.

Trump tweeted Thursday evening that he'd had a "Good (Great) meeting in the Oval Office tonight with the NRA!"

The group's executive director, Chris Cox, is also tweeting about the meeting, saying Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the NRA "want safe schools, mental health reform and to keep guns away from dangerous people."

Cox adds that Trump and Pence "support the Second Amendment, support strong due process and don't want gun control."

Trump has voiced support for several measures the NRA opposes, including raising the minimum age for purchasing assault rifles to 21.

Trump has challenged members of Congress to defy the NRA, while repeatedly praising the group.